Hosted By
Raouf Chebri
Datadog
Jos
Zoe Steinkamp
20 Going
AI

Data & AI Paris Meetup

About Event

Join us and the organizers of Devworld Conference for an evening focused on Data & AI, bringing together professionals from Aerospike, ClickHouse, Databricks and Datadog working with modern AI tooling.

We’ll explore real-world use cases, share practical workflows, and discuss how teams are integrating AI into their data and product stacks.

Expect short talks, demos, and plenty of time for networking with others shaping the future of AI development.

