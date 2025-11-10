Cover Image for KubeCon Happy Hour in Atlanta
Avatar for ClickHouse Events
Presented by
ClickHouse Events
This is the main calendar for ClickHouse events held across the world!
Hosted By
Zoe Steinkamp
Severin Neumann (Causely)
Bob Dever
Mary Elizabeth Cutrali
70 Going

KubeCon Happy Hour in Atlanta

ClickHouse Events
Alma Cocina
Atlanta, Georgia
About Event

Join us for a casual evening of networking, dinner, and drinks with the KubeCon community!

After a full day at KubeCon and co-located events like Observability Day, unwind and connect with fellow engineers, practitioners, and builders in a relaxed setting. No talks, no agenda — just great food, drinks, and good company.

📅 Date: Monday, November 10, 2025
🕕 Time: 6:00 – 9:00 PM
📍 Location: Alma Cocina
💸 Price: Free (registration required)

Expect buffet-style dinner, drinks, and plenty of time to meet others in the cloud-native and observability space.
All are welcome — KubeCon attendees, local community members, and anyone interested in connecting over good food and conversation.

Spots are limited — RSVP now to save your place!

Thank you to our sponsors, ClickHouse, Buf, and Causely.

Location
Alma Cocina
Peachtree Towers, 191 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
