KubeCon Happy Hour in Atlanta

​ Join us for a casual evening of networking, dinner, and drinks with the KubeCon community!

​ After a full day at KubeCon and co-located events like Observability Day, unwind and connect with fellow engineers, practitioners, and builders in a relaxed setting. No talks, no agenda — just great food, drinks, and good company.

​📅 Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

🕕 Time: 6:00 – 9:00 PM

📍 Location: Alma Cocina

💸 Price: Free (registration required)

​ Expect buffet-style dinner, drinks, and plenty of time to meet others in the cloud-native and observability space.

All are welcome — KubeCon attendees, local community members, and anyone interested in connecting over good food and conversation.

​ Spots are limited — RSVP now to save your place!



Thank you to our sponsors, ClickHouse, Buf, and Causely.