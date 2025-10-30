Cover Image for AI Night Tallinn by ClickHouse
Cover Image for AI Night Tallinn by ClickHouse
Avatar for ClickHouse Events
Presented by
ClickHouse Events
This is the main calendar for ClickHouse events held across the world!
Hosted By
Zoe Steinkamp
19 Going
AI

AI Night Tallinn by ClickHouse

ClickHouse Events
Park Inn by Radisson Meriton Conference & Spa Hotel Tallinn
Tallinn, Harju maakond
Registration
Welcome! To join the event, please register below.
You will be asked to verify token ownership with your wallet.
About Event

Join us in Tallinn for an evening dedicated to the builders behind modern AI. From real-world applications to the infrastructure powering large-scale systems, AI Night Tallinn will bring together practitioners, startups, and data experts to share how AI is being applied today. Brought to you by ClickHouse and Docker.

Agenda:

  • 5:00 PM: Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and drinks served)

  • 6:10 PM: Welcome and Introductions

  • 6:10 - 6:30 PM: Zoe Steinkamp Developer Advocate @ ClickHouse

  • 6:30 - 6:55 PM: Vitalli Lakusta Head of Product Engineering @ Pactum

  • 6:55 - 7:20 PM: Oleg Šelajev Developer Relations @ Docker

  • 7:20 - 7:45 PM: Eero Koplimets Senior Data Engineer @ Katana

  • 7:45 - 9:00 PM: Q&A, Networking & Refreshments

  • 9:00 PM: Meetup Concludes

Expect:
🧠 Insightful talks from AI builders
💬 Networking with the local AI & data community
🍴 Food, drinks, and great conversations

Location
Park Inn by Radisson Meriton Conference & Spa Hotel Tallinn
27 Toompuiestee, Paldiski mnt 4, 10149 Tallinn, Estonia
Avatar for ClickHouse Events
Presented by
ClickHouse Events
This is the main calendar for ClickHouse events held across the world!
Hosted By
Zoe Steinkamp
19 Going
AI