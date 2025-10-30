AI Night Tallinn by ClickHouse

​ Join us in Tallinn for an evening dedicated to the builders behind modern AI. From real-world applications to the infrastructure powering large-scale systems, AI Night Tallinn will bring together practitioners, startups, and data experts to share how AI is being applied today. Brought to you by ClickHouse and Docker.

​Agenda:

​ 5:00 PM: Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and drinks served)

​ 6:10 PM: Welcome and Introductions

​ 6:10 - 6:30 PM: Zoe Steinkamp Developer Advocate @ ClickHouse

​ 6:30 - 6:55 PM: Vitalli Lakusta Head of Product Engineering @ Pactum

​ 6:55 - 7:20 PM: Oleg Šelajev Developer Relations @ Docker

​ 7:20 - 7:45 PM: Eero Koplimets Senior Data Engineer @ Katana

​ 7:45 - 9:00 PM: Q&A, Networking & Refreshments

​ 9:00 PM: Meetup Concludes

​ Expect:

🧠 Insightful talks from AI builders

💬 Networking with the local AI & data community

🍴 Food, drinks, and great conversations