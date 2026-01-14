Cover Image for Toronto Data Engineering Meetup with ClickHouse
Toronto Data Engineering Meetup with ClickHouse

180 John St
Toronto, Ontario
About Event

We’re back with our first ClickHouse Toronto Meetup of 2026 🎉 Join us for an evening of learning, food, and great conversations with the ClickHouse community.

​Hear from database and systems experts as they share real-world stories of building high-performance analytics and trading systems.

​Whether you’re a data engineer, backend developer, or systems enthusiast, this meetup is a great chance to learn, ask questions, and connect with others in the community. RSVP to secure your spot and come hungry for both food and ideas.

​🗓️ AGENDA:

​5:30 PM: Registration, Dinner & Chitchat

​6:00 PM: Welcome and Introductions

​6:10 PM: Speaker 1

​6:40 PM: Speaker 2

​7:10 PM: Q&A & Networking

180 John St
Toronto, ON M5T 1X5, Canada
