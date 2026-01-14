Hosted By
18 Going
Toronto Data Engineering Meetup with ClickHouse
Registration
About Event
We’re back with our first ClickHouse Toronto Meetup of 2026 🎉 Join us for an evening of learning, food, and great conversations with the ClickHouse community.
Hear from database and systems experts as they share real-world stories of building high-performance analytics and trading systems.
Whether you’re a data engineer, backend developer, or systems enthusiast, this meetup is a great chance to learn, ask questions, and connect with others in the community. RSVP to secure your spot and come hungry for both food and ideas.
🗓️ AGENDA:
5:30 PM: Registration, Dinner & Chitchat
6:00 PM: Welcome and Introductions
6:10 PM: Speaker 1
6:40 PM: Speaker 2
7:10 PM: Q&A & Networking
Hosted By
18 Going