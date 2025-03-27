AI Night at the AWS AI Loft in San Francisco
Join us in San Francisco at the AWS Gen AI Loft for an evening dedicated to the builders behind modern AI. From real-world use cases to the infrastructure powering large-scale systems, AI Night brings together engineers, data practitioners, and founders shaping how AI is built and deployed today. Brought to you by ClickHouse and Docker!
Current Agenda:
5:00 PM: Arrivals, Check-In and Networking
5:45 PM: Welcome and Introductions + Food and Drink
6:00 - 6:30PM: Sushant Hiray - Sr Director of AI @ RingCentral
6:30 - 7:00 PM: How Variance.co achieves enterprise scale with a lean team using ClickHouse as our primary Data Lakehouse- by Lawrence Pan @ Variance
7:00 - 7:30 PM: Speaker TBD
7:30 - 8:30 PM: Q&A, Networking
8:30 PM: Meetup Concludes