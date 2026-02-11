Women+ in Open Source Day

​Open source is built on collaboration—and it’s time to amplify the voices of the women+ doing this critical work.

​ Join us on March 9th for a full-day event dedicated to the incredible women shaping the future of open source technologies each and every day. Whether you are a seasoned maintainer, a first-time contributor, or simply curious about how to get started with open source, this day is designed for you.

​ Despite the global reach of open source, women remain a minority in the community. We are changing that narrative by creating a dedicated space to celebrate our achievements and build a stronger, more inclusive pipeline for the future.

​ What to Expect

​ Share Experiences: Hear firsthand stories from women leading open source projects and navigating open source careers. From overcoming hurdles to scaling projects, we’re diving into the real-world journey of female contributors.

​ Empowerment & Action: Learn how you can get involved. Whether you write code, design UI, or manage communities, we’ll provide the resources and encouragement to help you make your mark.

​Build Community: Connect with mentors and peers to foster a more inclusive and diverse tech landscape and see where you can plug in across the ecosystem to get more involved.

​ Why Join Us?

​ This isn't just a series of talks; it’s a gathering of minds. Our goal is to bridge the gender gap in tech by fostering mentorship, visibility, and genuine connection. Come for the inspiration, stay for the community, and leave with the confidence to contribute to the projects you care about.

​Your perspective belongs in the code. Let’s build the future, together.

​ Who is Welcome?

​ Women+. This event welcomes women, nonbinary, and genderqueer individuals who are contributing to, supporting, and interested in open source projects and communities.

​ While we welcome allies of all genders, please note that this is a space intentionally designed for Women+*, and we are prioritizing our limited ticket capacity for members of those communities. As such, if you are not a member of the Women+ community, your registration may not be approved until the week of the event.



Please send us a note if you believe your registration has not been approved and ought to be.

​ Agenda at a Glance

​8:30 - 9:30 [REGISTRATION, BREAKFAST, NETWORKING]

​9:30 - 10:00 [KEYNOTE]

Ruth Suehle, President, Apache Software Foundation

​10:15 - 11:15 [PANEL] The Personas of OSS

Moderated by Celeste Horgan, Snowflake Open Source Program Office

​11:30 - 12:00 [ROUND TABLE DISCUSSION] Diversity in OSS Foundations

​12:00 - 1:30 [LUNCH]

​1:30 - 4:15 [HANDS-ON]

Join mentors for opportunities to contribute to open source projects, facilitate bug fixes, first-commits, project onboarding, etc.

​1:30 - 2:00 [BREAKOUT] A Day in the Life of a Contributor

Holden Karau, Principal Software Engineer, Snowflake; Apache Spark™ PMC Member

​2:15 - 2:45 [BREAKOUT] TO BE ANNOUNCED

​3:00 - 3:30 [BREAKOUT] TO BE ANNOUNCED

​3:45 - 4:15 [BREAKOUT] Compete on What AI Can't Replace

Lahari Chowtoori, Technical Program Manager, AWS

​4:30 - 5:00 [CLOSING]

​5:00 - 6:30 [HAPPY HOUR]