The Agentic Data Stack: The Future is Conversational

Amsterdam, Noord-Holland
Join ClickHouse and partners for an exclusive live session on Agentic AI with the ClickHouse Agentic Data Stack, featuring the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, LibreChat integration, and ClickHouse's vision for enabling intelligent, data-driven agents that can reason, query, and act autonomously on real-time analytical workloads.

This in-person event features live demos, deep-dive discussions, and real-time Q&A with the experts driving the future of agentic data infrastructure.

⚠️ Limited seats available - this intimate format is designed for deep knowledge sharing between the ClickHouse team and attendees.

Location: ClickHouse Office, Amsterdam
Date: Tuesday, January 27
Time: 14:00 - 17:00

Agentic Data Stack in action: See how enterprises use ClickHouse’s MCP Server to power agents that autonomously query, analyze, and act on massive datasets in real time.

Practical guidance: Learn clear adoption paths for integrating ClickHouse with agentic frameworks, from first prototype to large-scale production.

Live demos: Watch real use cases, including LibreChat conversational analytics, autonomous data exploration, and real-time decisioning agents built on ClickHouse.

Roadmap preview: Get an inside look at upcoming MCP enhancements, native agent orchestration, and the future of AI-native analytics on ClickHouse.

Expert access: Join a live discussion with ClickHouse leaders and community experts on building the next generation of data-aware AI agents.

ClickHouse
Vijzelstraat 79A, 1017 HG Amsterdam, Netherlands
