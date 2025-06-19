Cover Image for Real-World ClickHouse: Stories from Builders & Operators (Los Angeles)
Real-World ClickHouse: Stories from Builders & Operators (Los Angeles)

ClickHouse Events
Whimsy Pasadena
Pasadena, California
About Event

We’re back with our first ClickHouse LA Meetup of 2026 near Scale23X 🎉 Join us for an evening of learning, food, and great conversations with the ClickHouse community.

​​Hear from database and systems experts as they share real-world stories of building high-performance analytics and trading systems.

​​Whether you’re a data engineer, backend developer, or systems enthusiast, this meetup is a great chance to learn, ask questions, and connect with others in the community. RSVP to secure your spot and come hungry for both food and ideas.

​​🗓️ AGENDA:

​​5:00 PM: Registration, Dinner & Chitchat

​​6:30 PM: Welcome and Introductions

​​6:40 PM: Speaker 1

7:10PM: Speaker 2

​​7:30 PM: Q&A & Networking till 9pm!

Whimsy Pasadena
40 Mills Pl, Pasadena, CA 91105, USA
