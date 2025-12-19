​Apache Iceberg™ Meetup Bay Area! 🧊❄️

​ ​Join the Iceberg Community on Wednesday, January 21st at the Silicon Valley AI Hub in Menlo Park for an Iceberg meetup!

​ ​​Connect with fellow enthusiasts, share insights, and dive into the latest developments in the Apache Iceberg™ ecosystem! Whether you're a seasoned pro or new to Apache Iceberg, this meetup is the perfect place to exchange ideas and spark innovation.



Looking to speak? Apply here! Submit by January 9th!

​​​Agenda

​ ​​5:30 PM - 6:15 PM: Networking and Dinner

​ ​​6:15 PM - 8:15 PM: Welcome Remarks & Presentations!

​ ​​8:15 PM - 9:00 PM: More Networking

​ ​The event will focus on use cases around and innovations in Apache Iceberg (https://iceberg.apache.org/)

​​Interested in being considered to speak? Apply here!

​Talk 1: TBD

​Talk 2: TBD

​​Talk 3: TBD

​​Talk 4: TBD

​About PuppyGraph

​ ​PuppyGraph is the first and only real time, zero-ETL graph query engine in the market, empowering companies to transform existing relational data stores into a unified graph model in under 10 minutes, bypassing traditional graph databases' cost, latency, and maintenance hurdles.

​About Snowflake

​ ​​Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient and trusted. More than 10,000 companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. Snowflake provides native support for Apache Iceberg™ and Apache Polaris™ (incubating).

​About ClickHouse

​ ​Established in 2009, ClickHouse leads the industry with its open-source column-oriented database system, driven by the vision of becoming the fastest OLAP database globally. The company empowers users to generate real-time analytical reports through SQL queries, emphasizing speed in managing escalating data volumes.

