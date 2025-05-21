NYC Apache Iceberg™ Community Meetup

​ 🧊 Apache Iceberg Meetup is coming to the Big Apple! 🗽

​ Join us in NYC for an afternoon of ideas, innovation, and Iceberg. Whether you're building lakehouses at scale or just getting started with Apache Iceberg™, this is your chance to connect with the community, hear from industry leaders, and dive into the latest in open data architectures.

​ Expect a packed agenda of technical talks, real-world case studies, and plenty of hallway conversations with fellow engineers, contributors, and data infrastructure folks.

​ Date: January 23rd

​ Location: Amazon JFK27 - Hank

​ ​Agenda



To be announced!

​ Speakers

To Be Announced!

​About PuppyGraph

​ ​PuppyGraph is the first and only real time, zero-ETL graph query engine in the market, empowering companies to transform existing relational data stores into a unified graph model in under 10 minutes, bypassing traditional graph databases' cost, latency, and maintenance hurdles.

​ ​​About AWS

​ ​Whether you're looking for generative AI, compute power, database storage, content delivery, or other functionality, AWS has the services to help you build sophisticated applications with increased flexibility, scalability, and reliability. AWS is the world's largest Cloud Services provider. https://aws.amazon.com/

​ ​At AWS, ​Apache Iceberg is an open-source table format that simplifies table management while improving performance. AWS analytics services such as Amazon SageMaker Lakehouse, Amazon S3Tables, Amazon EMR, Amazon Glue, Amazon Athena, and Amazon Redshift include native support for Apache Iceberg, so you can easily build transactional data lakes on top of Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) on AWS.

​ About Microsoft Fabric

​ As AI reshapes every industry, one truth remains constant: data is no longer just an asset—it’s your competitive edge. The pace of AI demands easy data access, faster insights, and the ability to iterate without friction. Yet many organizations are held back by fragmented data estates and legacy systems. Microsoft Fabric was designed to meet this moment—to unify your data, simplify your architecture, and accelerate your path to becoming an AI-led organization.

​ Apache Iceberg is the connective tissue enabling native and 3rd parties to integrate and interoperate in a seamless manner without forcing users to build or maintain complex lake management solutions. Fabric OneLake is a single place to store and access data in Iceberg and Delta Lake formats. Additionally, it provides a unified catalog powered by Iceberg REST specification enabling seamless integration with your favorite tools like Fabric native engines, Databricks, Snowflake, ClickHouse and many more.

​

About ClickHouse

​ Established in 2009, ClickHouse leads the industry with its open-source column-oriented database system, driven by the vision of becoming the fastest OLAP database globally. The company empowers users to generate real-time analytical reports through SQL queries, emphasizing speed in managing escalating data volumes.

