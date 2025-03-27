Real-World ClickHouse: Stories from Builders & Operators (Seattle)

​ Downtown Location coming soon!



​ ​This meetup brings together practitioners using ClickHouse for observability, analytics, and production-scale workloads. You'll hear from builders at fast-moving startups and large-scale platforms, learn best practices, and swap ideas with others pushing the boundaries of real-time data.

​ ​Whether you're running ClickHouse in production or exploring what’s possible, this is the perfect place to learn, share, and connect.

​ Agenda

​ ​5:30 — Arrivals, Check-In & Networking

6:00 — Welcome from ClickHouse

6:10 — Speaker 1 TBD

6:30 — Speaker 2 TBD

7:00 — Speaker 3 TBD

7:35 — Closing Remarks & More Networking