Cover Image for Real-World ClickHouse: Stories from Builders & Operators (Seattle)
Cover Image for Real-World ClickHouse: Stories from Builders & Operators (Seattle)
Avatar for ClickHouse Events
Presented by
ClickHouse Events
This is the main calendar for ClickHouse events held across the world!
Hosted By
Zoe Steinkamp
23 Going
Tech

Real-World ClickHouse: Stories from Builders & Operators (Seattle)

ClickHouse Events
1000 Olive Wy
Seattle, Washington
Registration
Welcome! To join the event, please register below.
You will be asked to verify token ownership with your wallet.
About Event

Downtown Location coming soon!

​This meetup brings together practitioners using ClickHouse for observability, analytics, and production-scale workloads. You'll hear from builders at fast-moving startups and large-scale platforms, learn best practices, and swap ideas with others pushing the boundaries of real-time data.

​Whether you're running ClickHouse in production or exploring what’s possible, this is the perfect place to learn, share, and connect.

Agenda

​5:30 — Arrivals, Check-In & Networking
6:00 — Welcome from ClickHouse
6:10 — Speaker 1 TBD
6:30 — Speaker 2 TBD
7:00 — Speaker 3 TBD
7:35 — Closing Remarks & More Networking

Location
1000 Olive Wy
Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Avatar for ClickHouse Events
Presented by
ClickHouse Events
This is the main calendar for ClickHouse events held across the world!
Hosted By
Zoe Steinkamp
23 Going
Tech